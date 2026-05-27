Jio launches ₹200 OTT pass with 15 apps and 30GB Technology May 27, 2026

Jio just dropped its new OTT Pass add-on: ₹200 gets you 28 days of access to 15 streaming apps (including YouTube Premium and Prime Video Mobile Edition), 30GB of extra data, and more than 1,000 live TV channels.

The catch? You'll need an active Jio base plan to use it, and voice calls aren't included.