Jio launches ₹200 OTT pass with 15 apps and 30GB
Technology
Jio just dropped its new OTT Pass add-on: ₹200 gets you 28 days of access to 15 streaming apps (including YouTube Premium and Prime Video Mobile Edition), 30GB of extra data, and more than 1,000 live TV channels.
The catch? You'll need an active Jio base plan to use it, and voice calls aren't included.
Includes YouTube Premium and Prime Video
You get ad-free YouTube with offline downloads, Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioHotstar Mobile and Hollywood, and more. ZEE5, Sony LIV, Hoichoi, Sun NXT—all accessible through JioTV.
To activate the ₹200 Jio OTT Pass alongside your current active Jio base plan, just top up your current prepaid plan with ₹200 and you're set for a month of binging.