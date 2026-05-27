Jio launches ₹200 OTT pass with 15 services

Pass activation matches base plan validity

You get YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, plus SonyLiv, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, and more via JioTV, all in one pass.

There's also a huge lineup of live TV channels covering movies and sports from broadcasters like Sony Entertainment and Sun TV Network.

To use the pass, just make sure your base plan is active; activation is simple and matches your plan's validity (up to 28 days).