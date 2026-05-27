Jio launches ₹200 OTT pass with 15 services
Jio just dropped a new ₹200 OTT Pass that bundles subscriptions to 15 popular streaming apps, access to over 1,000 live TV channels, and 30GB of 4G/5G data plus unlimited 5G connectivity for 28 days.
The total value is around ₹1,500, but you can grab it for way less through the MyJio app or website, or at retail stores.
Pass activation matches base plan validity
You get YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, plus SonyLiv, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, and more via JioTV, all in one pass.
There's also a huge lineup of live TV channels covering movies and sports from broadcasters like Sony Entertainment and Sun TV Network.
To use the pass, just make sure your base plan is active; activation is simple and matches your plan's validity (up to 28 days).