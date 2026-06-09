JWST measures most distant 6 billion-solar-mass black hole in MRG-M0138 Technology Jun 09, 2026

JWST just measured the mass of a supermassive black hole in galaxy MRG-M0138, sitting 10 billion light-years from us.

This black hole is a whopping 6 billion times heavier than our Sun and is now the most distant one ever measured.

Because we're seeing the galaxy as it was when the universe was only 4 billion years old, this gives scientists a rare peek into how black holes shaped early galaxies.