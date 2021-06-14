Home / News / Science News / Karbonn X21 goes official in India at Rs. 5,000
Karbonn X21 goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Harshita Malik
Karbonn has introduced its latest budget smartphone in India, called the X21. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 4,999 and is currently available for purchase via Flipkart. As for the highlights, it offers an entry-level UNISOC SC9863 chipset, a 3,000mAh battery, two cameras in total, an HD+ LCD display, and runs on Android 10 (Go edition). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone is available in two color options

The Karbonn X21 features a traditional screen with thick top and bottom bezels. On the rear, it packs a rectangular single camera unit. The handset bears a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) LCD screen with a pixel density of 295ppi. It misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor, and is available in two colorways: Aqua Green and Midnight Blue.

There is a 5MP selfie camera

The Karbonn X21 is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP front-facing snapper. Both the lenses are accompanied by a dedicated LED flash unit.

It provides support for storage expansion

The Karbonn X21 draws power from a UNISOC SC9863 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and houses a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Karbonn X21: Pricing and availability

The Karbonn X21 is priced at Rs. 4,999 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. The phone is currently up for purchase via Flipkart. Buyers can avail 10% off with SBI Bank credit cards.

