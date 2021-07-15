Latest Battlegrounds Mobile India update includes in-game Tesla Gigafactory, vehicles

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 07:46 pm

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has received its first major update since it was officially released on July 2. The latest update to version 1.5.0 will give gamers access to the all-new MG3 light machine gun and a new Mission Ignition mode with new vehicles and weapons. Krafton has also partnered with carmaker Tesla to show its Gigafactory on the Erangel map.

Players can update the app via Google Play Store

Players can download the latest version of the game from the Google Play Store. After downloading the 422 MB update, players will be prompted to download the in-game resources pack separately. Once set up, the latest update kicks things off with a new Royale Pass season for players. Note that a new "Ace Master" rank has been added between the "Ace" and "Conqueror" tiers.

Rewarding good behavior

Royale Pass month system resets player rank every month

Krafton said that the new Royale Pass Month system called RPM1 would let gamers buy Royale Passes for 360 UC (in-game currency). Each Royale Pass Month lasts for 30 days and the highest rank a player can achieve is 50. Based on user feedback, the developers have introduced a new Challenge Point System that rewards players for good behavior like not quitting ongoing matches.

Electric quirk

Tesla Gigafactory, Model Y, Semi trucks added to Erangel map

Tesla's Gigafactory and the Model Y in the BGMI game

Krafton also partnered with Tesla to feature its Gigafactory at four locations on the Erangel map. Players can reportedly enter any Gigafactory and watch the production of the Tesla Model Y. They also get to drive the new car and use its autopilot feature. Tesla's self-driving Semi trucks will also be available on rural roads and users can shoot them to obtain in-game supplies.

New guns

Classic mode features new MG3 LMG replacing trusty M249

Besides this, other noteworthy additions to the game's ever-expanding feature set include the new MG3 light machine gun (LMG) that uses 7.62 mm ammunition. The gun doesn't support single-shot or burst firing and can take up to a 6x scope but no other attachments. It will be available across all maps in the Classic game mode as a replacement for the M249 LMG.

Renamed areas

Players can now throw healing supplies to teammates

Another new July patch feature allows players to throw healing supplies to teammates just like they would throw grenades. The update also features a new Mission Ignition game mode. The mode redefines six new areas of the Erangel map, including Transit Center (Pochinki), Port of Georgopol (Georgopol), Tech Center (School), Security Center (Military Base), Logistics Agency (Yasnaya Polyana), and Energy Center (Mylta Power).

Mission Ignition mode

Mission Ignition mode features new weapon, modes of transportation

Players can automatically paracute to marked locations on the map

Mission Ignition mode debuts an impenetrable Riot Shield and a new gun called ASM Abakan that supports attachments and fires 5.56 mm ammunition with a magazine capacity of 30 bullets. The mode also features transportation such as the HyperLines train and a G-38 Gravity Free Motorcycle that hovers above the ground. The mode's Automatic Drop feature lets players automatically land on map markers.

Configurable attachments

Winning team's MVP can summon golden victory statues for celebrations

The BGMI update also allows the winning team's most valuable player (MVP) to summon a golden victory statue. Players can take photos and perform special celebration moves near the statue. In the game's matchmaking lobby, players can configure the attachments that each gun should automatically equip when found in a game. A Clan PK mode with an independent points system has also been introduced.

Update also brings 90 fps support for select devices

On the hardware and device optimization front, the BGMI version 1.5.0 update allows select devices to use a 90 fps frame rate. Lastly, when the weapon in use runs out of ammo, it will automatically be replaced by the player's sidearm. Flare guns with no ammo will not be picked up. A similar setting disables auto-pickup of dropped scopes.