Lava Benco V80, with a 5,000mAh battery, goes official

Technology

Jun 24, 2021
Lava has teamed up with Benco Mobile to launch a new V80 handset in Thailand. It carries a price-tag of THB 2,890 (roughly Rs. 6,700). As for the key highlights, the smartphone offers a UNISOC SC9683 processor, an HD+ display, two cameras in total, 64GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There is a fingerprint reader on the back

Lava Benco V80 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.5% screen-to-body ratio. It is available in Cyan Blue and Greenish Silver color variants, and weighs 196 grams.

Information

The phone offers portrait mode and AI scene recognition

The Lava Benco V80 is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP snapper. The handset offers portrait mode as well as AI scene recognition for better photography experience.

Internals

Under the hood, it boots Android 11

The Lava Benco V80 is powered by a UNISOC SC9683 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Lava Benco V80: Pricing

In Thailand, the Lava Benco V80 carries a starting price-tag of THB 2,890 (roughly Rs. 6,700). Its availability details have not been announced as of now.

