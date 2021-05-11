Lava Z2 Max launched in India at Rs. 7,800

Written by Surbhi Shah

Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Lava has launched a student-focused budget-friendly model in India, called the Z2 Max. Priced at Rs. 7,799, the handset comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery. It is also equipped with 'box speakers' and runs on stock Android 10 (Go Edition). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device has an HD+ screen

The Lava Z2 Max features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 7.0-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is offered in Stroked Cyan and Stroked Blue color options.

Information

It sports an 8MP front camera

The Lava Z2 Max has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/1.85) main sensor and a 2MP depth lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper along with screen flash.

Internals

It boots Android 10 (Go Edition)

The Lava Z2 Max is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Lava Z2 Max: Pricing and availability

The Lava Z2 Max sports a price-tag of Rs. 7,799 for its solo 2GB/32GB model. The handset is up for grabs via Lava's e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon.