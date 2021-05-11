Home / News / Science News / Lava Z2 Max launched in India at Rs. 7,800
Lava Z2 Max launched in India at Rs. 7,800

Lava Z2 Max launched in India at Rs. 7,800

Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Lava has launched a student-focused budget-friendly model in India, called the Z2 Max. Priced at Rs. 7,799, the handset comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery. It is also equipped with 'box speakers' and runs on stock Android 10 (Go Edition). Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The device has an HD+ screen

The Lava Z2 Max features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 7.0-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is offered in Stroked Cyan and Stroked Blue color options.

Information

It sports an 8MP front camera

The Lava Z2 Max has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/1.85) main sensor and a 2MP depth lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper along with screen flash.

Internals

It boots Android 10 (Go Edition)

The Lava Z2 Max is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and packs a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Lava Z2 Max: Pricing and availability

The Lava Z2 Max sports a price-tag of Rs. 7,799 for its solo 2GB/32GB model. The handset is up for grabs via Lava's e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Trending Topics