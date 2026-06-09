Lego unveils largest set yet Sagrada Familia model honoring Gaudi
Technology
Lego just dropped its largest set yet, a just over 12,000-piece model of Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia basilica, to honor architect Antoni Gaudi, 100 years after his passing.
The real-life church is famous for its wild design and rises to 172.5 meters, which would make it the world's tallest church.
Detailed Lego Architecture model costs $799.99
The build captures all the basilica's epic details: towering spires, intricate facades, and even stained-glass window effects that play with light.
It's built in stages (just like the real thing), stands about two feet tall, and is part of Lego's Architecture series alongside sets like the Taj Mahal.
Price tag: $799.99, definitely one for serious builders or fans of jaw-dropping landmarks.