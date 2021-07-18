Home / News / Technology News / Indigenous Clubhouse me-too app Leher records spike in crypto-related discussions
Technology

Indigenous Clubhouse me-too app Leher records spike in crypto-related discussions

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 09:42 pm
Indigenous Clubhouse me-too app Leher records spike in crypto-related discussions
Bangalore-based startup Leher app records increased interest among users in discussing cryptocurrencies, blockchain

The number of blockchain and cryptocurrency-related start-ups is on the rise around the world and interest surrounding discussions on these subjects has also seen a spike on community-based platforms such as Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse. Co-founder of Bangalore-based drop-in live audio-video chat app Leher, Vikas Malpani, says that Indians are also developing an interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain lately. Here are more details.

In this article
Details

Understanding blockchain is essential for discovering how cryptocurrencies work

Leher has been witnessing an uptick in real-time discussions about cryptocurrencies on its platform. Explaining the new trend, Leher said that discussions on its platform usually revolve around how to invest in crypto, crypto regulations in India, and the future of crypto investments, among others. Since blockchain technology is a critical piece of the crypto puzzle, interest in it has spiked as well.

Co-founder speaks

Indian audiences still lack awareness about crypto investments: Malpani

Vikas Malpani

Remarking on the trend, Malpani said, "Although a lucrative option, the majority of the Indian audience is still naive when it comes to knowledge and awareness around crypto investments. These discussions on the Leher app are helping people to seek better understanding with experts." Unlike Clubhouse, Leher is free to download and users don't need an invite to get started.

Embracing change

Interest in crypto spiked since Supreme Court lifted trading ban

Interestingly, the "Bitcoin India Club" on Leher has over 4,400 members. The Indian Supreme Court lifted the RBI-imposed ban on crypto trading in March last year and since then, crypto discussions are everywhere. In a recent report by Chainalysis, India ranked 11th in global crypto adoption with 10 million active users of the upcoming concept, trading cryptocurrencies worth nearly $350 million every day.

In the works

Leher is also developing many monetization models for creators

Malpani emphasized that Indian users can join the cryptocurrency discussions on Leher conveniently. He said, "Unlike Clubhouse, the app can be used by anyone, and users only need an invite for private clubs." He added that the company is developing multiple monetization models so content curators and creators can monetize their audiences and collaborate with brands as well.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy Buds2's fresh leak reveals new features and colors

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi reshuffles Congress Parliamentary groups ahead of monsoon session

Politics

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

POCO X2 receives Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in India

Technology

Japanese researchers have set new internet data transfer speed record

Technology

BMW C 400 GT scooter teased; to be launched soon

Auto

Latest Technology News

Zepp Z smartwatch launched in India at Rs. 26,000

Technology

How Amazon processed data for the new F1 car design

Technology

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to cost Rs. 20,000 in India

Technology

POCO M3 becomes costlier in India by Rs. 500

Technology

Redmi 9 Power and 9A become costlier in India

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Vikas Malpani's journey spearheading community-first audio-video social media app Leher

Inspirational

Vitalik Buterin's $1 billion COVID-19 donation: Fact or farce?

Technology

Invest in Crypto, start with Rs. 100 on CoinSwitch Kuber

Business

Million-dollar NFTs could disappear with time if they aren't maintained

Technology

Cryptocurrency News

NewsBytes Briefing: The internet experienced a brief hiccup, and more

Technology

Musk establishes Bitcoin Mining Council with leading North American miners

Business

Tesla stops accepting Bitcoin as it is not environment-friendly

Technology

#WeirdNews: Musk's SpaceX is launching a Dogecoin-funded satellite to moon

Technology

Here is what made DogeCoin's price touch 60 cents

Business
Trending Topics