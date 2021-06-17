Leica's Leitz Phone 1 announced with a massive 1.0-inch camera

Leica's first smartphone, the Leitz Phone 1, goes official in Japan

German camera manufacturer Leica has entered the smartphone market with the introduction of the Leitz Phone 1. It is priced at JPY 187,920 (roughly Rs. 1.26 lakh) and will be available exclusively in Japan. The phone shares its features with the Sharp Aquos R6, offering a huge 1.0-inch rear camera sensor, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and an adaptive 240Hz screen refresh rate.

Design and display

It boasts of an IP68-rated build quality

The Leitz Phone 1 features a punch-hole design with curved edges, noticeable bezels, and an IP68-rated construction. The matte black rear glass has a circular camera module, which gets a dedicated Leica-branded lens cap. The device bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1260x2730 pixels) IGZO OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of 240Hz. It weighs around 212g and is 9.5mm thick.

Information

The phone offers a 12.6MP front camera

The Leitz Phone 1 is equipped with a single 20MP (f/1.9) rear camera with a 19mm focal length. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12.6MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it gets a 5,000mAh battery

The Leitz Phone 1 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 with the company's custom interface on top and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The connectivity features are unclear but it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and 5G.

Information

Leitz Phone 1: Pricing and availability

The Leitz Phone 1 carries a price-tag of JPY 187,920 (roughly Rs. 1.26 lakh). It is a SoftBank-exclusive model and will be up for pre-orders in Japan starting June 18.