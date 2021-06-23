Home / News / Technology News / Lenovo K13 Note, with Snapdragon 460 chipset, goes official
Technology

Lenovo K13 Note, with Snapdragon 460 chipset, goes official

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 12:05 am
Lenovo K13 Note, with Snapdragon 460 chipset, goes official
Lenovo K13 Note launched in Russia at around 12,700

Lenovo has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the K13 Note. It carries a price-tag of RUB 12,490 (around Rs. 12,700) and is already up for grabs in Russia. As for the key highlights, it offers an HD+ LCD display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 460 processor, expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone comes in two color variants

The Lenovo K13 Note features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Pearl Sakura and Aurora Gray color options.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Lenovo K13 Note is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 OS

The Lenovo K13 Note is powered by a Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Lenovo K13 Note: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo K13 Note is priced at RUB 12,490 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for its solo 4GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase via Lenovo's official Russian website. Details regarding its availability in India or other markets are unclear as of now.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Uninstall these eight apps with Joker malware immediately!

Latest News

Huawei Maimang 10 SE tipped to feature Snapdragon 480 chipset

Technology

Google is now accepting submissions for 2021 Material Design Awards

Business

Yamaha NMAX 160 launched in a limited-run Star Wars avatar

Auto

Uninstall these eight apps with Joker malware immediately!

Technology

WTC final: India in trouble after losing Shubman and Rohit

Sports

Latest Technology News

#DealOfTheDay: Vivo X50 Pro is available with Rs. 10,000 off

Technology

Infinix's upcoming 'ZERO X' smartphone tipped to offer 108MP camera

Technology

Facebook's Clubhouse clone called Live Audio Rooms makes US debut

Technology

Mi 11 Lite goes official in India at Rs. 22,000

Technology

Apple ends iPhone 12 mini's production due to poor sales

Technology

Related News

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, with Dimensity 1100 chipset, launched

Technology

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, with HDMI support, 2K display, launched

Technology

Redmi Note 8 (2021), with Helio G85 chipset, goes official

Technology

Ahead of launch, Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 8's (2021) design

Technology