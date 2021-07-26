Home / News / Technology News / Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, launched
Technology

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, launched

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 05:39 pm
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, launched
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop goes official in India

Lenovo has launched its latest Legion-series gaming laptop, the Legion 5 Pro, in India. Starting at Rs. 1,39,990, the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and a QHD+ display with G-SYNC and FreeSync support. For gamers, it also provides Legion Ultimate Support which starts at Rs. 999 for one year. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The display supports up to 165Hz refresh rate

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features narrow bezels, a Legion TrueStrike keyboard with 4-zone RGB lighting, a 720p camera, and a large touchpad. The laptop bears a 16.0-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) IPS screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500-nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision. It also offers NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support.

Internals

It provides an 8-hour battery life

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro draws power from an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Under the hood, it runs on up to Windows 10 Pro OS and packs an 80Whr battery, which is claimed to last up to eight hours.

Information

The laptop has four USB 3.2 ports

The I/O ports on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro include four USB 3.2 Generation-1 slots, two USB Type-C 3.2 Generation-2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Features

It offers Lenovo's Legion AI Engine for improved performance

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is equipped with the Legion ColdFront 3.0 for thermal management. The system uses multiple sensors, a turbo-charged dual fan, and a quad channel exhaust unit. The laptop also comes with Legion AI Engine that allows the laptop to shift power between CPU and GPU for improved battery life and performance. For audio, it has dual 2W Harman speakers.

Information

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,39,990 for the GeForce RTX 3060 (16GB of RAM) version, whereas the 32GB RAM variant costs Rs. 1,59,990. The laptop will be available for purchase via Amazon and Lenovo's official website.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India at Rs. 25,000

Latest News

India to miss July vaccination target over low COVAXIN supply

India

'Ek Duaa' review: Heart was at right place, disappointing execution

Entertainment

Veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at 76

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Technology

Former BSF chief, Arvind Kejriwal's aide feature on Pegasus list

India

Latest Technology News

Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India at Rs. 25,000

Technology

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

POCO F3 GT is now available in India via Flipkart

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 5G's early-access sale starts in India

Technology

Amazon 'Prime Day' sale: Top deals on smartphones

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India at Rs. 25,000

Technology

Lenovo Tab P11 to debut in India on July 26

Technology

Lenovo K13 Note, with Snapdragon 460 chipset, goes official

Technology

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro officially listed in India; launch imminent

Technology

AMD News

NVIDIA announces next-gen mobile GPUs, claims huge performance gains

Technology

NVIDIA and AMD on GPU shortages: No improvement until May

Business

Qualcomm buys chip design firm founded by former Apple engineers

Business

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop launched in India

Technology

Dell launches four new gaming laptops in India

Technology
Trending Topics