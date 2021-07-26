Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, with AMD Ryzen 7 processor, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 05:39 pm

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop goes official in India

Lenovo has launched its latest Legion-series gaming laptop, the Legion 5 Pro, in India. Starting at Rs. 1,39,990, the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and a QHD+ display with G-SYNC and FreeSync support. For gamers, it also provides Legion Ultimate Support which starts at Rs. 999 for one year. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The display supports up to 165Hz refresh rate

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features narrow bezels, a Legion TrueStrike keyboard with 4-zone RGB lighting, a 720p camera, and a large touchpad. The laptop bears a 16.0-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) IPS screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500-nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision. It also offers NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support.

Internals

It provides an 8-hour battery life

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro draws power from an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Under the hood, it runs on up to Windows 10 Pro OS and packs an 80Whr battery, which is claimed to last up to eight hours.

Information

The laptop has four USB 3.2 ports

The I/O ports on the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro include four USB 3.2 Generation-1 slots, two USB Type-C 3.2 Generation-2 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Features

It offers Lenovo's Legion AI Engine for improved performance

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is equipped with the Legion ColdFront 3.0 for thermal management. The system uses multiple sensors, a turbo-charged dual fan, and a quad channel exhaust unit. The laptop also comes with Legion AI Engine that allows the laptop to shift power between CPU and GPU for improved battery life and performance. For audio, it has dual 2W Harman speakers.

Information

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,39,990 for the GeForce RTX 3060 (16GB of RAM) version, whereas the 32GB RAM variant costs Rs. 1,59,990. The laptop will be available for purchase via Amazon and Lenovo's official website.