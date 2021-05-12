Lenovo launches gaming laptops with new Intel Core H-series processors

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 04:54 pm

Lenovo Legion 5i, 5i Pro, and 7i announced in the US

Lenovo has refreshed the Legion 5i, 5i Pro, and 7i gaming laptops with the new 11th-generation Intel Core H-series processors. The laptops come with up to 165Hz displays, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, NVIDIA G-SYNC support, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and an 8-hour battery life. Alongside these models, the company has also announced a new gaming monitor, called the Legion Y25g-30. Here's our roundup.

Features

Everything to know about 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors

The all-new 11th-generation Intel Core H-series processors are based on 10nm SuperFin process technology and feature up to eight cores and 16 threads with performance up to 5GHz. The CPU can directly access high-speed graphic memory, enabling better gaming performance. It also offers 4K HDR/Dolby Vision video streaming, hybrid Intel Optane storage, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Thunderbolt 4 with 40GB/second transfer rate.

Laptop #1

Lenovo Legion 5i comes in two models

Lenovo Legion 5i is offered in two models: one with a 165Hz, 15.6-inch WQHD (2560x1440 pixels) IPS screen and the other with a 144Hz, 17.0-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display. They are fueled by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processors, combined with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphic, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Laptop #2

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro offers up to 1TB of storage

The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro has a 16.0-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) IPS screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and DisplayHDR 400 certification. It draws power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H chipset, combined with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Laptop #3

Lenovo Legion 7i offers up to Intel Core i9-11980HK processor

Lenovo Legion 7i sports a 16.0-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) IPS screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i9-11980HK processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Like the other models, it also has a battery life of up to 8-hours.

Gaming monitor

Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 monitor boasts of a 360Hz refresh rate

The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor features a 24.5-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 360Hz refresh rate. In terms of connectivity, it comes with a USB 3.2 Generation 1 Type-B port, a USB 3.2 Generation 1 Type-C port, and two HDMI 2.0 ports, among others. It also offers support for NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA G-SYNC.

Pocket-pinch

Lenovo Legion laptops and monitor: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Legion 5i sports a starting price-tag of $970 (around Rs. 71,300) and will be available from July. The Legion 5i Pro and 7i starts at $1,330 (roughly Rs. 97,700) and $1,770 (approximately Rs. 1.30 lakh), respectively. They will be up for grabs from June. The Legion Y25g-30 gaming monitor will be available from October this year at $700 (roughly Rs. 51,400).