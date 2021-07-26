Home / News / Technology News / Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India at Rs. 25,000
Technology

Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India at Rs. 25,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 03:52 pm
Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India at Rs. 25,000
Lenovo Tab P11 is available in India via Amazon

Lenovo has launched its mid-range tablet, the Tab P11 in India. It joins the existing P11 Pro model which was announced here in February. Priced at Rs. 24,999, the tablet comes with a 2K display, an 8MP front camera, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, Dolby Atmos sound support, and up to 12 hours of video playback time. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The tablet has an 11.0-inch IPS LCD display

The Lenovo Tab P11 features a slim aluminium alloy body with uniform bezels. The dual-tone rear panel has a single camera. The tablet bears an 11.0-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 400-nits of brightness, 85% screen-to-body ratio, and TUV Rheinland-certified Eye Care mode. Dimensions-wise, it measures 258.4x163x7.5mm and weighs 490g. It is offered in a single Platinum Gray color.

Information

It sports a 13MP rear camera with autofocus

The Lenovo Tab P11 is equipped with a single 13MP autofocus camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 20W fast-charging support

The Lenovo Tab P11 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 7,500mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port. It is also equipped with quad speakers and a headphone jack.

Information

Lenovo Tab P11: Pricing and availability

In India, the Lenovo Tab P11 is priced at Rs. 24,999 for its solo 4GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase in a Platinum Gray color option via Amazon India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Latest News

India to miss July vaccination target over low COVAXIN supply

India

'Ek Duaa' review: Heart was at right place, disappointing execution

Entertainment

Veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at 76

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Technology

Former BSF chief, Arvind Kejriwal's aide feature on Pegasus list

India

Latest Technology News

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

POCO F3 GT is now available in India via Flipkart

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 5G's early-access sale starts in India

Technology

Amazon 'Prime Day' sale: Top deals on smartphones

Technology

New job listing suggests Amazon could explore blockchain, cryptocurrency payments

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

OnePlus confirms 65W fast-charging support for Nord 2

Technology

Lenovo Tab P11 to debut in India on July 26

Technology

Lenovo K13 Note, with Snapdragon 460 chipset, goes official

Technology

Samsung Tab S7 FE's India launch set for June 23

Technology

Lenovo News

Lenovo introduces two new 2-in-1 laptops in India

Technology

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro officially listed in India; launch imminent

Technology

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, with HDMI support, 2K display, launched

Technology

Lenovo launches gaming laptops with new Intel Core H-series processors

Technology

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro scheduled to debut on May 24

Technology
Trending Topics