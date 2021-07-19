Home / News / Technology News / Lenovo Tab P11 to debut in India on July 26
Lenovo Tab P11 to debut in India on July 26

Surbhi Shah
Lenovo Tab P11 to debut in India on July 26
Lenovo Tab P11 will be available via Amazon India

Lenovo is all set to launch its budget-range tablet, the Tab P11, in India on July 26. It will join the Tab P11 Pro model that debuted here in February. For the unversed, the Tab P11 was announced in the global markets in January this year. It comes with a Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 662 processor, and a 7,700mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The tablet has an 11.0-inch LCD display

The Lenovo Tab P11 features a conventional rectangular display with uniform bezels, quad speakers, and stylus support. On the rear, it has a single camera. The tablet bears an 11.0-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 400-nits of brightness and an 85% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 258.4mx163mmx7.5mm. It is offered in Slate Gray and Platinum Gray color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP rear camera

The Lenovo Tab P11 is equipped with a single 13MP camera on the back. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper. Both the rear and front lenses offer support for 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals

The tablet offers up to 6GB of RAM

The Lenovo Tab P11 draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Lenovo Tab P11: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Lenovo Pad P11 in India will be announced on July 26. For reference, in the US, it costs $229 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The tablet will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

