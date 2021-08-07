Home / News / Technology News / Lenovo Tab P12 Pro spotted on Google Play Console
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro spotted on Google Play Console

Written by
Harshita Malik
Aug 07, 2021
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro spotted on Google Play Console
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro to offer Snapdragon 855 processor

Lenovo is expected to launch the Tab P12 Pro in the coming weeks. It will come as a successor to the Tab P11 Pro and has now been listed on the Google Play Console with model number TB-Q706F. As per the listing, it will feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset, QHD+ display, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will likely bear an 11.5-inch OLED screen

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is expected to feature a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a dual camera unit. The device will likely sport an 11.5-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) OLED screen with a screen density of 240dpi.

Information

Dual front cameras are expected

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro could offer a 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP secondary sensor on the back. Up front, it might get two 8MP lenses for selfies and video calls.

Internals

There will be an 8,600mAh battery

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and could house an 8,600mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro are unknown. However, considering its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 55,000.

