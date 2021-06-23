Lenovo launches foldable laptop in India at Rs. 3.29 lakh
Lenovo's latest flagship laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Fold, has been introduced in India with a price-tag of Rs. 3.29 lakh. The device offers a futuristic foldable form-factor that allows it to be used as a tablet or a laptop. Talking about the key highlights, it comes with a 2K display, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 50W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.
It bears a 13.3-inch foldable display
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold features thick bezels, a multi-link torque hinge, and a 13.3-inch 2K (2048x1536 pixels) pOLED screen. It comes bundled with an Easel stand to conveniently prop the device on a table, a Bluetooth Mini Fold keyboard to make the ThinkPad work as a laptop, and the Lenovo Active Pen which can be used to take notes and draw sketches.
The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold draws power from an Intel Core i5 chipset, paired with 11th-generation Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 10 Pro, supports 50W fast-charging, and lasts up to 10.4 hours per charge.
It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is equipped with multiple I/O ports, including two Type-C 3.2 generation-2 ports and an optional nano-SIM slot. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. There are four microphones, a Dolby Atmos speaker setup, and an HD web camera with Windows Hello support. The device has a Lenovo Mode Switcher app for enabling change in orientation.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Pricing
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold starts at Rs. 3,29,000 and is currently listed on the official website at Rs. 2,48,508 due to some introductory discounts and benefits that will be available till the end of this month.