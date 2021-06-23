Lenovo launches foldable laptop in India at Rs. 3.29 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 12:34 pm

Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop with a foldable display

Lenovo's latest flagship laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Fold, has been introduced in India with a price-tag of Rs. 3.29 lakh. The device offers a futuristic foldable form-factor that allows it to be used as a tablet or a laptop. Talking about the key highlights, it comes with a 2K display, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 50W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It bears a 13.3-inch foldable display

The device can be used as a tablet as well The Bluetooth-enabled keyboard can be placed on the lower screen to use the X1 Fold as a laptop

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold features thick bezels, a multi-link torque hinge, and a 13.3-inch 2K (2048x1536 pixels) pOLED screen. It comes bundled with an Easel stand to conveniently prop the device on a table, a Bluetooth Mini Fold keyboard to make the ThinkPad work as a laptop, and the Lenovo Active Pen which can be used to take notes and draw sketches.

Information

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold draws power from an Intel Core i5 chipset, paired with 11th-generation Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 10 Pro, supports 50W fast-charging, and lasts up to 10.4 hours per charge.

Connectivity

It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is equipped with multiple I/O ports, including two Type-C 3.2 generation-2 ports and an optional nano-SIM slot. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. There are four microphones, a Dolby Atmos speaker setup, and an HD web camera with Windows Hello support. The device has a Lenovo Mode Switcher app for enabling change in orientation.

Information

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Pricing

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold starts at Rs. 3,29,000 and is currently listed on the official website at Rs. 2,48,508 due to some introductory discounts and benefits that will be available till the end of this month.