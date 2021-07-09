Home / News / Technology News / Lenovo introduces two new 2-in-1 laptops in India
Lenovo introduces two new 2-in-1 laptops in India

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 06:23 pm
Lenovo introduces two new 2-in-1 laptops in India
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 launched in India

Lenovo has launched two new 2-in-1 laptops in India, namely, the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3, at a starting price of Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. As for the key highlights, the laptops come with an IPS display, a 5MP rear camera, Dolby Audio support, and a detachable keyboard. They can be used in both tablet as well as laptop modes.

Design and display

The Yoga Duet 7i offers a 2K touch-enabled display

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 feature a thin body with prominent bezels. They sport a 5MP and 2MP front-facing camera, respectively, along with a 5MP rear camera. The former bears a 13-inch Full-HD+ (2160x1350 pixels) IPS touchscreen with 450-nits of brightness and Dolby Vision support, whereas the latter has a 10.23-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with 330-nits of brightness.

Internals

They run on Windows 10 OS

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The IdeaPad Duet 3 is fueled by Intel Celeron N4020 processor, combined with Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. Both the machines boot Windows 10 OS.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i can extend its battery life

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is said to offer up to 10.8 hours of battery life that can be extended by 20% with the Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature and AI-based optimizations. The IdeaPad Duet 3 is touted to last up to seven hours.

They offer support for Bluetooth 5.0

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i has three USB Type-C ports, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. It offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Lenovo e-color pen, and Lenovo Voice Assistant. The IdeaPad Duet 3 offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and supports Lenovo Digital Pen. The devices also feature Dolby Audio, an HD Audio chip, and pack stereo speakers.

How much do they cost?

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 79,999, whereas the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 starts at Rs. 29,999. They will be available for purchase from July 12 onwards via Lenovo's official website, Amazon India, and other sales partners.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition to retain Galaxy M21's specifications

