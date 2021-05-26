Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, with HDMI support, 2K display, launched

Lenovo has launched its latest premium tablet, the Yoga Pad Pro, in China. It carries a price-tag of CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 37,500). As for the key highlights, the tablet comes with a 2K Dolby Vision display, a Snapdragon 870 processor, a 10,200mAh battery, and Dolby Atmos audio. It also offers a built-in micro-HDMI port and support for stylus. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports an LTPS LCD display

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro features a rectangular screen with an aluminium body and Alcantara-covered rear panel. The top bezel houses an 8MP camera and a ToF sensor. The tablet bears a 13.0-inch LTPS LCD display with 2K resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, HDR10, and Dolby Vision support. It also has a 180-degree steel bracket for hanging the device or setting it upright.

Internals

It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ZUI 12.5 and packs a 10,200mAh battery which can deliver up to 12.7 hours of video playback. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a micro-HDMI port, and a Type-C port.

Features

It has four JBL speakers

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro can be used as a secondary display for your computer or as a primary screen for devices with HDMI support like gaming consoles. The tablet is also compatible with a stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It is equipped with three microphones and four JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Information

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,500). It will go on sale in China starting May 31. Details regarding the availability of the tablet in India or other markets are yet to be announced.