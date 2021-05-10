Home / News / Science News / Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro scheduled to debut on May 24
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro scheduled to debut on May 24

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro scheduled to debut on May 24

Lenovo is working to launch its high-end tablet, the Yoga Pad Pro. In the latest development, the company has responded to a user's query on Weibo, stating that the device will debut on May 24. As for the key highlights, the Yoga Pad Pro is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 2.5K display, and an HDMI support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will have a 120Hz screen

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro will feature a unique stand design, slim bezels on the three sides, and a metallic stand on the back side that will allow you to prop the device in different positions or hang it from a hook. It will likely sport a 2.5K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the type of the display is unclear right now.

The device will also offer support for a stylus

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro will offer support for a stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The stylus will allow you to take notes, draw/paint, edit videos and images, as well as mark documents.

It will run on Android 11

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based ZUI 12.5 and support Lenovo One. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, an HDMI slot, and two Type-C ports for charging and data transfer.

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro will be announced at the May 24 launch event. However, considering the specifications and features, it is likely to cost upwards of Rs. 45,000.

