Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro teasers reveal design and key features

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 12:17 am

As an addition to its portfolio of tablets, Lenovo is gearing up to launch a new Yoga Pad Pro model in China soon. In the latest development, the tech giant has shared teasers of the device, revealing its design and key features. The Yoga Pad Pro will come with a new portable stand, several I/O ports including HDMI, and stylus support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The tablet will flaunt a 2.5K display

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro will feature a full-screen design with narrow bezels and a premium build quality. It will be offered with a portable metal stand that can be used to either hang the tablet from a hook or mount it upright on a table. It will likely sport an AMOLED or LCD screen with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It may draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor. Details regarding the RAM, storage and battery are yet to be revealed. The tablet will also pack quad speakers.

Connectivity

The stylus will allow for painting and taking notes

The Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro will be equipped with a USB Type-C port, a charging port, and an HDMI port, which will allow the tablet to connect to a bigger display or serve as a screen for gaming consoles. It will also offer support for a stylus with 4,096 pressure levels. The stylus can be used for writing, drawing, as well as painting.

Information

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro. However, it is believed to be a premium offering and should be priced upwards of Rs. 45,000.