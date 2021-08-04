Home / News / Technology News / LG launches Gram 2021 laptops starting at Rs. 75,000
Technology

LG launches Gram 2021 laptops starting at Rs. 75,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 05:43 pm
LG launches Gram 2021 laptops starting at Rs. 75,000
LG Gram 14, Gram 16, and Gram 17 laptops launched in India

LG has launched its Gram 2021 series of laptops in India. The line-up, including the Gram 14, Gram 16, and Gram 17 models, starts at Rs. 74,999. All the three laptops draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, offer an IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and boast a MIL-STD-810G military standard build quality. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The laptops have an embedded fingerprint sensor

The LG Gram 2021 laptops are 16.8mm thick

The LG Gram 2021 laptops feature a compact design with slim bezels, a backlit keyboard with a trackpad, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. They are offered in 14-inch (1920x1200 pixels), 16-inch (2560x1600 pixels), and 17-inch (2560x1600 pixels) sizes with an IPS panel and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The Gram 14 is the lightest of all, weighing just 999g.

Information

They offer two Type-C ports

The LG Gram 2021 series of laptops are equipped with two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort support, an HDMI port, and an audio jack for connectivity. They also pack stereo speakers with DTS:X Surround support.

Internals

The laptops have an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card

The LG Gram 2021 laptops are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The Gram 14 can last up to 25.5 hours, whereas the Gram 16 and Gram 17 provide up to 22 hours and up to 19.5 hours of battery life, respectively.

Information

LG Gram 2021 series: Pricing and availability

The LG Gram 2021 series of laptops carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 74,999 in India. However, the individual pricing details of the models and their sale date are yet to be revealed. They will be available via offline as well as online sales channels.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Xiaomi will launch the Mi MIX 4 on August 10

Latest News

Chand Mohammad hits it out of the park with 'Paatr'

Entertainment

Britannia to hike product prices over rising cost amid COVID-19

Business

Prithviraj Sukumaran is looking for vengeance in 'Kuruthi' trailer

Entertainment

New York restaurants, gyms to ask for COVID-19 vaccination proof

World

Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have become costlier in India

Auto

Latest Technology News

WhatsApp adds disappearing photos feature: How to enable it

Technology

Realme GT series to debut in India on August 18

Technology

Samsung's Fold3 to cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh in India

Technology

Mi MIX 4's leaked panel confirms in-display selfie camera

Technology

Realme announces MagDart magnetic wireless charging devices and accessories

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Vivo S10 series, with 44MP dual selfie cameras, goes official

Technology

Realme's first laptop will look like Apple's MacBook Pro

Technology

HONOR launches its latest MagicBook laptops in the global markets

Technology

Vivo Y12s (2021), with Snapdragon 439 chipset, goes official

Technology

Intel News

Class-action lawsuit alleges Dell misled buyers with 'unprecedented upgradeability' claims

Technology

Intel announces 5G modem, 11th generation processors for thin-and-light notebooks

Technology

Acer introduces four new Chromebooks with MediaTek and Intel chipsets

Technology

This AI-powered backpack could replace guide dogs for the blind

Technology

NewsBytes Briefing: Apple Card isn't sexist after all, and more

Technology
Trending Topics