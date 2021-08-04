LG launches Gram 2021 laptops starting at Rs. 75,000

LG has launched its Gram 2021 series of laptops in India. The line-up, including the Gram 14, Gram 16, and Gram 17 models, starts at Rs. 74,999. All the three laptops draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core processor, offer an IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and boast a MIL-STD-810G military standard build quality. Here's our roundup.

The laptops have an embedded fingerprint sensor

The LG Gram 2021 laptops are 16.8mm thick

The LG Gram 2021 laptops feature a compact design with slim bezels, a backlit keyboard with a trackpad, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. They are offered in 14-inch (1920x1200 pixels), 16-inch (2560x1600 pixels), and 17-inch (2560x1600 pixels) sizes with an IPS panel and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The Gram 14 is the lightest of all, weighing just 999g.

They offer two Type-C ports

The LG Gram 2021 series of laptops are equipped with two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort support, an HDMI port, and an audio jack for connectivity. They also pack stereo speakers with DTS:X Surround support.

The laptops have an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card

The LG Gram 2021 laptops are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The Gram 14 can last up to 25.5 hours, whereas the Gram 16 and Gram 17 provide up to 22 hours and up to 19.5 hours of battery life, respectively.

LG Gram 2021 series: Pricing and availability

The LG Gram 2021 series of laptops carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 74,999 in India. However, the individual pricing details of the models and their sale date are yet to be revealed. They will be available via offline as well as online sales channels.