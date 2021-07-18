Home / News / Technology News / Maimang 10 SE to debut on July 19 in China
Maimang 10 SE to debut on July 19 in China

Harshita Malik
Jul 18, 2021
Maimang 10 SE to debut on July 19 in China
Maimang 10 SE to be launched on July 19

China's Maimang line-up of smartphones is set to receive a new model, Maimang 10 SE, on July 19, confirmed an official poster. However, it seems to have dropped the Huawei branding since the Chinese tech brand has reportedly given away the Maimang range to China Telecom. The Maimang 10 SE will come with a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display

It will sport an HD+ LCD display

The Maimang 10 SE is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped triple camera module. The device might bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a pixel density of 270ppi.

The phone will offer an 8MP front camera

The Maimang 10 SE will likely get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. On the front, there could be an 8MP selfie shooter.

It will support 22.5W fast-charging

The Maimang 10 SE is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on HarmonyOS and house a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Maimang 10 SE: Pricing

At present, the pricing information of the Maimang 10 SE is unknown. However, going by its leaked specifications, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 15,000. The official details will be shared at its launch on July 19 at 2:30 pm (China time).

Trending Topics