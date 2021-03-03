Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, Meizu 18 series' camera system teased
Science

Ahead of launch, Meizu 18 series' camera system teased

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 12:40 am
Ahead of launch, Meizu 18 series' camera system teased

Meizu 18 series, which includes Meizu 18 and 18 Pro models, will be announced today, i.e. March 3. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the camera details of the handsets.

The vanilla model will feature a compact optical image stabilization system, while the Pro model will sport a Samsung GN1 50MP sensor with support for Dual Phase Detection and Tetracell technology.

In this article
The phones will offer an AMOLED screen Meizu 18 Pro will offer a 50MP main camera They will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets Meizu 18, 18 Pro: Pricing and availability

Design and display

The phones will offer an AMOLED screen

The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out design, curved edges, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The standard Meizu 18 will bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The 18 Pro model is likely to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

Meizu 18 Pro will offer a 50MP main camera

The Meizu 18 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, and a 5MP tertiary sensor.

The Pro model will sport a quad camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a ToF 3D sensor. Up front, it may sport a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals

They will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets

Meizu 18 and 18 Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 processor, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, the vanilla model will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, while the Pro variant will house a 4,500mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.

Information

Meizu 18, 18 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Meizu 18 and 18 Pro models will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place today. However, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 40,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme C21, with 5,000mAh battery, to debut on March 5
Latest News
Employee sues Amazon for racial, gender discrimination in corporate hiring
Business
Realme C21, with 5,000mAh battery, to debut on March 5
Science
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria welcome their sixth child
Entertainment
NewsBytes Briefing: Amazon accused of discriminating against blacks, and more
Science
Haryana to reserve 75% private sector jobs for locals
India
Latest Science News
This is the world's first smartphone with carbon fiber monocoque
Science
Instagram's Live Rooms feature will allow broadcasts with four people
Science
OnePlus 9 series-related announcement expected on March 8
Science
Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update rolled out for OnePlus Nord
Science
ASUS ROG Phone 5 spotted on Geekbench with 18GB RAM
Science
Trending Topics