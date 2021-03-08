Meizu sold $15 million worth of smartphones in one minute

The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro sport a punch-hole design with curved edges and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer up to four cameras.
The handsets bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, respectively, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
Cameras
The 18 Pro offers a 50MP main camera
Meizu 18 packs a triple rear camera unit, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. Up front, it offers a 20MP selfie snapper.
The 18 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 32MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP zoom camera, and a 3D ToF depth sensor. It has a 44MP front camera.
Internals
The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based Flyme 9.
The former packs a 4,000mAh battery with 36W fast-charging support, while the Pro model houses a 4,500mAh battery with 40W wired and 40W wireless fast-charging support.
Information
Meizu 18 and 18 Pro: Pricing and availability
In China, the Meizu 18 series starts at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 49,000) and goes up to CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 67,300) for the top-tier Pro model. Details regarding their availability in international markets are yet to be announced.