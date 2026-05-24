Meng Xiaoyi claims AI collar translates pet sounds and gestures

Priced 11,000 rupees, over 10,000 preorders

The collar is lightweight (just 27gm) and uses microphones and motion sensors to figure out how your pet feels. It even lets you send commands back in sounds pets understand.

Powered by Alibaba Cloud's Qwen AI model, trained on millions of animal noises, the device costs about 11,000 rupees (799 yuan).

With more than 10,000 preorders ahead of its May 30 release, reactions online are skeptical: some people are curious, but others say they already get what their pets need without tech doing the talking.