Meta launches America's Workforce Academy to train data center workers
Meta just rolled out America's Workforce Academy, a $115 million, five-week program that trains people for hands-on jobs like electrical work, HVAC, welding, plumbing, and fiber optics at its AI data centers.
The best part? It's totally free and designed with industry partners so you get real-world skills.
NCCER credentials and guaranteed Meta jobs
Finish the course and you'll earn credentials from the National Centre for Construction Education and Research plus a guaranteed job offer with Meta's contractors in places like Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, or Texas.
With the US construction industry scrambling to fill nearly 350,000 jobs this year (thanks to booming AI infrastructure), this is Meta's way of helping build the future, and making sure there are solid opportunities for anyone willing to learn.