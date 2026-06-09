Meta launches WhatsApp AI platform to automate business customer chats

WhatsApp platform free, trials June 15

The platform is free for now but will try out subscription plans starting June 15.

Meta showed how you could book a rental car right inside WhatsApp using data pulled from the company's systems, pretty handy.

Businesses get easy integration tools, plus dashboards that show what customers are asking and how they're feeling.

Soon, you might spot these AI-powered companies right in your WhatsApp search results, making it easier to get things done without leaving the app.