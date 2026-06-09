Meta says NSO broke US order by phishing WhatsApp users
Technology
Meta says Israeli spyware maker NSO Group broke a US court order by going after WhatsApp users in Jordan and Lebanon with phishing attacks.
This move comes even after a later ruling that permanently banned NSO from targeting WhatsApp, following earlier trouble over its Pegasus spyware.
Meta seeks contempt amid NSO controversies
NSO Group has a controversial past: its Pegasus spyware was used to hack devices, leading to big lawsuits and the company being blacklisted in the US
Meta is now asking the court to hold NSO in contempt for ignoring legal orders.
The ongoing fight highlights just how messy and important digital privacy battles are getting for everyone online.