Mi 10i emerges as India's top 5G smartphone (shipments-wise)

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/64GB base model, Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB top-end configuration. It is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Mi e-store, and other leading retailers.