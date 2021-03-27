Home / News / Science News / Mi 10i emerges as India's top 5G smartphone (shipments-wise)
Mi 10i emerges as India's top 5G smartphone (shipments-wise)

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 06:05 pm
Mi 10i emerges as India's top 5G smartphone (shipments-wise)

Mi 10i 5G has become the top 5G smartphone in India in terms of shipments, Xiaomi has announced. The tech giant has claimed the top position for its affordable 5G handset citing IDC India Monthly Smartphone Tracker report.

To recall, Xiaomi had sold over Rs. 400 crore-worth of Mi 10i 5G units in the country within a month of its launch in January.

The phone boasts of a 120Hz Full-HD+ display It sports a 108MP main camera The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G: Pricing and availability

Design and display

The phone boasts of a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 10i 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, a slim bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.

The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, and Atlantic Blue color options.

It sports a 108MP main camera

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/64GB base model, Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB top-end configuration. It is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Mi e-store, and other leading retailers.

