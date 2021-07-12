Mi 10i and Redmi K20 Pro get MIUI 12.5 update

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 01:10 am

Xiaomi has started releasing the MIUI 12.5 update for its Mi 10i and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. While the former had received the Android 11 firmware in May this year, the latter gets the latest Android OS with this new update. For the unversed, MIUI 12.5 uses 35% less memory, consumes 25% less power, and offers a host of improvements and features.

The update is being released in a phased manner

The latest MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 10i and Redmi K20 Pro carries version number V12.5.1.0.RJSINXM and V12.5.1.0.RFKINXM, respectively. The firmware is being released in a phased manner via the over-the-air method and should reach all the units in the coming days.

Design and display

Redmi K20 Pro flaunts a notch-less screen

As far as their specifications are concerned, Mi 10i features a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Redmi K20 Pro has an all-screen design and an in-display fingerprint reader. The Mi 10i sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate whereas the K20 Pro bears a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED panel.

Cameras

Mi 10i boasts a 108MP main camera

The Mi 10i has a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) shooter. The K20 Pro sports a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up snapper.

Internals

The handsets are backed by Snapdragon processors

The Mi 10i and Redmi K20 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 855 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the former packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging, while the latter houses a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support. They also offer support for the latest connectivity options.