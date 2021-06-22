Mi 11 Lite goes official in India at Rs. 22,000

Xiaomi announces Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active in India

Xiaomi has introduced the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in the Indian market with a starting price-tag of Rs. 21,999. It went official in China in both 4G and 5G variants but India is receiving just the 4G model as of now. Alongside the Mi 11 Lite, the company has also launched the Mi Watch Revolve Active at Rs. 9,999. Here's our roundup.

It flaunts a 90Hz AMOLED display

It is 6.8mm thick and weighs 157 grams

The Mi 11 Lite features an IP53-rated body, a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a magnesium-alloy frame. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Vinyl Black, Jazz Blue, and Tuscany Coral color variants.

There is a 16MP selfie shooter

The Mi 11 Lite bears a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The Mi 11 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and houses a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Everything to know about the Mi Watch Revolve Active

Alongside the Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi has also announced its latest smartwatch, the Mi Watch Revolve Active. It has a circular AMOLED display, 5ATM water resistance, and is available in six strap color options. The smartwatch offers 117 sports modes and health-focused features like sleep tracking as well as SpO2 and heart-rate monitoring. It has a battery life of up to 14 days.

Mi 11 Lite, Watch Revolve Active: India pricing and availability

The Mi 11 Lite costs Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be available for pre-orders starting June 25 at 12pm, and will go on sale from June 28 onwards. The watch costs Rs. 9,999 and it will be up for purchase starting June 25. The early bird offer can reduce its price to Rs. 8,999.