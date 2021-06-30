Mi 11 Lite records Rs. 200 crore business in India

Xiaomi's newly-launched Mi 11 Lite smartphone has managed to record total sales of Rs. 200 crore within a week of its launch. The figures are cumulative of both offline and online sales channels. To recall, the handset was announced in India at a starting price of Rs. 21,999. It offers an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 732G chipset.

The phone flaunts a 6.8mm thin body

The Mi 11 Lite features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, a 6.8mm thin body, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, and Jazz Blue colors.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It offers 33W fast-charging support

The Mi 11 Lite draws power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Price and availability

The Mi 11 Lite is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It is up for grabs via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other online as well as offline retail channels.

What works and what doesn't Mi 11 Lite Our Rating Pros: Lightweight and slim Smooth AMOLED display Dust and water resistance Good camera quality Solid battery life Cons: Lack of expandable storage No headphone jack Does not support 5G