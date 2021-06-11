Home / News / Science News / Mi 11 Lite will be the "slimmest smartphone of 2021"
Science

Mi 11 Lite will be the "slimmest smartphone of 2021"

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 12:24 pm

Xiaomi is all set to launch its mid-range smartphone, Mi 11 Lite, in India on June 22. In the latest development, Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite, claiming that the device will arrive as the "slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021." As per the webpage, the Mi 11 Lite will have a thickness of just 6.8mm and it will tip the scales at 157g.

In this article
Design and display

The phone bears a 90Hz AMOLED display

The phone bears a 90Hz AMOLED display
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is offered in three colors

The Mi 11 Lite, which is already available in the global markets, features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It comes in shades of Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, and Boba Black.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G is based on an 8nm process

The Mi 11 Lite is fueled by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mi 11 Lite is tipped to be priced under Rs. 25,000. However, Xiaomi will announce the official pricing details at the time of launch, which will take place on June 22. The handset will be available via Flipkart.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's full specifications leaked

Latest News

TECNO SPARK 7T goes official in India at Rs. 9,000

Science

Pakistan gives Kulbhushan Jadhav right to appeal, India reacts

World

COVID-19 'bioweapon deployed by Centre,' says filmmaker; booked for sedition

India

Sensex jumps 250 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,800

Business

Lockdown in 11 Karnataka districts to continue after June 14

India

Latest Science News

NewsBytes Briefing: Biden shows China some love, and more

Science

Realme X9's images appear on TENAA certification, design revealed

Science

Severe COVID-19 requiring oxygen therapy may reduce gray matter: Study

Science

Facebook's $400-worth smartwatch, with two cameras, could debut next summer

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, TV U1S series launched in India

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India on June 22

Science

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India under Rs. 25,000

Science

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G teased in India; launch imminent

Science

Mi 11 Lite officially teased in India, launch imminent

Science
Trending Topics