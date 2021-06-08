Home / News / Science News / Xiaomi confirms Mi 11 Lite's debut in India
Xiaomi confirms Mi 11 Lite's debut in India

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 04:27 pm
Xiaomi confirms Mi 11 Lite's debut in India
Mi 11 Lite confirmed for India, launch imminent

Xiaomi India's Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed the arrival of Mi 11 Lite in India. However, the official launch date is yet to be revealed. As per the reports, the 4G model of the handset is expected to debut later this month. To recall, the Mi 11 Lite was announced globally in March and is available in both 5G and 4G versions.

Here's a look at the teaser

The phone flaunts a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Mi 11 Lite has an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It comes in Boba Black, Peach Pink, and Bubblegum Blue color options.

It has a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset

The Mi 11 Lite draws power from a Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and houses a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Mi 11 Lite: Pricing

The India pricing details of the Mi 11 Lite will be revealed at the time of its launch in the country, which could happen later this month. As per the reports, it will be priced under Rs. 25,000.

