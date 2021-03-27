Mi 11 Pro, with Snapdragon 888 chipset, spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro's Geekbench listing, with model number M2102K1AC, was uploaded earlier today. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 4,233 and a multi-core score of 12,567.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will reportedly pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 120x zoom. For selfies, a 20MP front snapper is expected.
The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will be announced at the March 29 launch event. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 60,000.