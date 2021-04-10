Mi 11 series to debut in India on April 23

The Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Mi 11 Pro packs a triple rear camera module including a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP periscope telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP front-facing shooter.
The Mi 11i is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
The Mi 11 Ultra offers a triple rear camera arrangement, which comprises a 50MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto shooter. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie lens.