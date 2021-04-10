Home / News / Science News / Mi 11 series to debut in India on April 23
Mi 11 series to debut in India on April 23

Harshita Malik
Mi 11 series to debut in India on April 23

Xiaomi's flagship Mi 11 series will be launched in India on April 23, the company's Global Vice President, Manu Kumar Jain, has announced.

There are five handsets in the Mi 11 series out of which Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11i, and Mi 11 Ultra are powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor.

At present, only the Mi 11 Ultra's arrival has been confirmed.

Mi 11

The Mi 11 features a punch-hole cut-out and a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.

The Mi 11 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Mi 11 Pro

The Mi 11 Pro offers an IP68-rated body, a punch-hole design, and a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader.

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless fast-charging support.

The Mi 11 Pro packs a triple rear camera module including a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP periscope telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP front-facing shooter.

Mi 11i

The Mi 11i has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers an IP53-rated build quality with a center-aligned punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The handset runs on a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Mi 11i is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Mi 11 Ultra

Lastly, Mi 11 Ultra comes with an IP68 rating, a punch-hole design, a 120Hz, 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a small secondary display on the rear.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support.

The Mi 11 Ultra offers a triple rear camera arrangement, which comprises a 50MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto shooter. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie lens.

