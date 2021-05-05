Xiaomi to launch a 67W charger for Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India last month with 67W fast-charging support. However, unlike the global variant, which ships with a 67W charger, the Indian variant will come bundled with a 55W adapter due to some 'certification restrictions.'
Now, Xiaomi is planning to introduce a 67W charger in the Indian market and sell it as a separate product.
The 67W charger takes 36 minutes to charge the device
The 55W bundled adapter charges the Mi 11 Ultra from zero to 99% in an hour. In comparison, the 67W charger juices up the handset in just 36 minutes. Separately, the company is also evaluating about bringing the 67W wireless charger in India.
The Mi 11 Ultra flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
On the rear, it offers a triple camera module and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display for taking high-resolution selfies.
The handset bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,700-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.
It has a 20MP selfie camera
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor
In India, Mi 11 Ultra draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability
The Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,999 for its solo 12GB/256GB model. Xiaomi is yet to announce the availability details of the handset. However, it will retail via Mi.com and Amazon in Cosmic White and Cosmic Black color options.