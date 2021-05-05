Xiaomi to launch a 67W charger for Mi 11 Ultra

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 08:03 pm

Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India last month with 67W fast-charging support. However, unlike the global variant, which ships with a 67W charger, the Indian variant will come bundled with a 55W adapter due to some 'certification restrictions.'

Now, Xiaomi is planning to introduce a 67W charger in the Indian market and sell it as a separate product.

Information

The 67W charger takes 36 minutes to charge the device

The 55W bundled adapter charges the Mi 11 Ultra from zero to 99% in an hour. In comparison, the 67W charger juices up the handset in just 36 minutes. Separately, the company is also evaluating about bringing the 67W wireless charger in India.

Design and display

The Mi 11 Ultra flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the rear, it offers a triple camera module and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display for taking high-resolution selfies.

The handset bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,700-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It has a 20MP selfie camera

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

In India, Mi 11 Ultra draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,999 for its solo 12GB/256GB model. Xiaomi is yet to announce the availability details of the handset. However, it will retail via Mi.com and Amazon in Cosmic White and Cosmic Black color options.