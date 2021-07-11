Home / News / Technology News / Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11 Ultra
Technology

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11 Ultra

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 12:25 am
Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11 Ultra
MIUI 12.5 update released for Mi 11 Ultra in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India. To recall, the handset was launched here in April with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 and went on sale just earlier this week. The MIUI 12.5 update has already been released for the Chinese model in April 2021 and is currently labeled as "Stable Beta."

In this article
Information

Here are details about the update

The MIUI 12.5 update on Mi 11 Ultra carries build number V12.5.2.0.RKAINXM in India. The firmware is being released in a phased manner via the over-the-air method, hence, it may take some time to reach all the units.

Design and display

Mi 11 Ultra flaunts an IP68-rated built

Mi 11 Ultra offers an aspect ratio of 20:9

As far as the specifications are concerned, Mi 11 Ultra features an aluminium-ceramic body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an IP68 rating. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen. The device sports a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information

It boasts of a 48MP ultra-wide lens

The Mi 11 Ultra houses a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Mi 11 Ultra draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in India. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Motorola Edge 20 could reach India by August; pricing tipped

Latest News

Nokia XR20 bags Wi-Fi Alliance certification, launch imminent

Technology

Maserati Levante Hybrid to be launched by end of 2021

Auto

England beat Pakistan in second ODI: List of records broken

Sports

'Sweet Girl' trailer: Father-daughter duo fights for family and justice

Entertainment

Royal Enfield Himalayan is now up to Rs. 4,600 costlier

Auto

Latest Technology News

Vivo Y53s 4G, with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, goes official

Technology

Severe illness risks, COVID-19 deaths in children very low: Study

Technology

Researchers developing self-amplifying RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines with milder doses required

Technology

Blaupunkt launches Cybersound TV series; prices start at Rs. 15,000

Technology

Lenovo introduces two new 2-in-1 laptops in India

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

POCO X3 Pro receives MIUI 12.5 stable update in India

Technology

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X Pro

Technology

Mi MIX 4 tipped to feature an under-display camera

Technology

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X in India

Technology
Trending Topics