Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India. To recall, the handset was launched here in April with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 and went on sale just earlier this week. The MIUI 12.5 update has already been released for the Chinese model in April 2021 and is currently labeled as "Stable Beta."

Here are details about the update

The MIUI 12.5 update on Mi 11 Ultra carries build number V12.5.2.0.RKAINXM in India. The firmware is being released in a phased manner via the over-the-air method, hence, it may take some time to reach all the units.

Design and display

As far as the specifications are concerned, Mi 11 Ultra features an aluminium-ceramic body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an IP68 rating. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit and a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen. The device sports a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information

The Mi 11 Ultra houses a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals

The Mi 11 Ultra draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in India. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.