Home / News / Technology News / #DealOfTheDay: Discounts worth Rs. 10,000 on Mi 11X Pro 5G
Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Discounts worth Rs. 10,000 on Mi 11X Pro 5G

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 08:13 pm
#DealOfTheDay: Discounts worth Rs. 10,000 on Mi 11X Pro 5G
Amazon is offering discounts on Mi 11X Pro 5G in India

If you are planning to buy a latest flagship smartphone at an affordable price, then this might be a great deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 8,000 on the Mi 11X Pro 5G model. To sweeten the deal, the e-commerce platform is also providing an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 along with bank and exchange benefits. Here are more details.

In this article
Offers

Everything to know about the deal

The Mi 11X Pro 5G (8GB/128GB) has been listed on Amazon at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 47,999). Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 off by applying the discount coupon on the product page. Additionally, customers can get Rs. 3,000 instant discount with SBI credit cards and a discount of up to Rs. 17,400 by exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

Mi 11X Pro 5G is available in three color variants

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 11X Pro 5G features a glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Mi 11X Pro 5G is equipped with three cameras on the back, including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals

It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery

The Mi 11X Pro 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and houses a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

What works and what doesn't
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Our Rating
Pros:
Long battery life
120Hz smooth screen with HDR10+
5G support
Flagship processor
Good main camera
Cons:
Lacks wireless charging
No dust or water resistance
Share this timeline
Next News Article
Bang & Olufsen launches its first ANC-enabled TWS earphones

Latest News

'King Richard' trailer: Will Smith literally owns the titular character

Entertainment

Notable records held by Indian players in badminton

Sports

Bang & Olufsen launches its first ANC-enabled TWS earphones

Technology

Movie lovers, good news! INOX, PVR are reopening from tomorrow

Entertainment

Infinix SMART 5A will debut in India on August 2

Technology

Latest Technology News

Realme Flash smartphone to debut on August 3

Technology

POCO X3 GT will not be launched in India

Technology

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro's update improves overheating issue

Technology

POCO F3 GT receives latest July 2021 Android security patch

Technology

POCO X3 GT, with Dimensity 1100 processor, 67W fast-charging, launched

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy M42 is available with Rs. 6,000 discount

Technology

#DealOfTheDay: iQOO 7 Legend is available with Rs. 7,000 off

Technology

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X Pro

Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10 is available with benefits worth Rs. 16,000

Technology

Xiaomi News

Live image of Mi Pad 5 leaked; design revealed

Technology

Mi CC11 spotted on TENAA certification site; launch imminent

Technology

Ahead of launch, Mi MIX 4's key specifications leaked

Technology

Mi Pad 5 appears in leaked poster; key features revealed

Technology

Xiaomi may launch two new laptops in India this month

Technology
Trending Topics