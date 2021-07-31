Mi 12 tipped to offer LPDDR5X RAM, Snapdragon 898 chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 11:24 pm

Mi 12's flagship specifications leaked

Xiaomi is working on its next flagship smartphone, which could be the Mi 12. In the latest development, it has been tipped that the handset will feature the recently released LPDDR5X RAM and the yet-to-be-revealed Snapdragon 898 processor. Previous leaks have revealed it will also get other top-of-the-notch specifications, including a 200MP camera while the Mi 12 Ultra might get 200W fast-charging support.

Design and display

It will boast a 120Hz QHD display

The Mi 12 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.8-inch QHD (1400x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 514ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

A 200MP Olympus camera rumored to feature on the back

The Mi 12 may bring a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 200MP Olympus primary sensor and three other lenses, the details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals

It will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Mi 12 will likely draw power from the upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi 12: Pricing

At present, the official pricing information of the Mi 12 is under the wraps. However, going by its flagship specifications, it could be priced at around Rs. 70,000.