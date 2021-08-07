Mi MIX 4's promotional poster shows off complete design

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 08:37 pm

Mi MIX 4's advertising poster reveals design features

Ahead of the August 10 launch, Xiaomi's next flagship, the Mi MIX 4 has appeared in an advertising poster in China, revealing its full design up front and back. The image corroborates the previously leaked details, including an in-display selfie camera, curved edges, and triple rear cameras. It is also believed to offer a 6.67-inch screen, a Snapdragon 888+ processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

It will sport a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Mi MIX 4 has been tipped to feature an IP68 rating with an uninterrupted edge-to-edge screen, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

The phone will boast a 32MP in-screen selfie camera

Mi MIX 4 will likely get a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1s primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP snapper integrated in the middle of the screen.

Internals

It will run on Android 11

The Mi MIX 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 70W/80W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi MIX 4: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Mi MIX 4 will be announced at the time of its August 10 launch event. However, it is expected to be priced at around CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 68,900).