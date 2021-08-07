Home / News / Technology News / Mi MIX 4's promotional poster shows off complete design
Mi MIX 4's promotional poster shows off complete design

Harshita Malik
Mi MIX 4's promotional poster shows off complete design
Mi MIX 4's advertising poster reveals design features

Ahead of the August 10 launch, Xiaomi's next flagship, the Mi MIX 4 has appeared in an advertising poster in China, revealing its full design up front and back. The image corroborates the previously leaked details, including an in-display selfie camera, curved edges, and triple rear cameras. It is also believed to offer a 6.67-inch screen, a Snapdragon 888+ processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

It will sport a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Mi MIX 4 has been tipped to feature an IP68 rating with an uninterrupted edge-to-edge screen, curved edges, and an integrated fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone will boast a 32MP in-screen selfie camera

Mi MIX 4 will likely get a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1s primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP periscope shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP snapper integrated in the middle of the screen.

It will run on Android 11

The Mi MIX 4 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired and 70W/80W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Mi MIX 4: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Mi MIX 4 will be announced at the time of its August 10 launch event. However, it is expected to be priced at around CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 68,900).

