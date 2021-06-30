Home / News / Technology News / Xiaomi's latest laptop offers an OLED screen, 11th-generation Intel processors
Xiaomi's latest laptop offers an OLED screen, 11th-generation Intel processors

Harshita Malik
Xiaomi's latest laptop offers an OLED screen, 11th-generation Intel processors
Xiaomi announces Mi Notebook Pro X 15 in China

As the latest addition to its portfolio of laptops, Xiaomi has introduced a new Mi Notebook Pro X 15 model in China at a starting price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000). It features a high-resolution OLED screen, 91% screen-to-body ratio, 11th-generation Intel Core processors, a copper radiator with dual cooling fans, and 130W fast charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

It bears a 3.5K Super Retina screen

The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 has a metal body with slim bezels, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, a full-sized keyboard, and a large touchpad. It tips the scales at 1.9kg. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Super Retina OLED screen with a 3.5K (3456x2160 pixels) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB as well as DCI-P3 color coverage.

Internals

It runs on Windows 10

The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H or i7-11370H chipset, coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and 4GB of GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It runs on Windows 10 Home and packs an 80Wh battery with 130W fast-charging support.

Connectivity

The device supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

The Mi Notebook Pro X 15 is equipped with a host of I/O ports, including a Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Generation 2 ports, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The machine also houses HARMAN speakers, a microphone array, and a 720p web camera.

Information

Mi Notebook Pro X 15: Pricing and availability

Mi Notebook Pro X 15 starts at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000) for the i5 (16GB/512GB) model and goes up to CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1.15 lakh) for the i7 (32GB/1TB) variant. It is up for pre-orders and will go on sale starting July 9.

