Home / News / Technology News / Live image of Mi Pad 5 leaked; design revealed
Technology

Live image of Mi Pad 5 leaked; design revealed

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 06:02 pm
Live image of Mi Pad 5 leaked; design revealed
Mi Pad 5's rear panel revealed in a live image

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi Pad 5 tablet in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a live image of the device has leaked online, revealing its rear section. As per the leak, the Mi Pad 5 will feature a thin body with a square-shaped camera module, similar to the Apple iPad Pro. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will bear a 10.95-inch display

As per the previous leaks, the Mi Pad 5 will offer a slim rectangular body with a notch-less screen, narrow bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped dual camera module. The device will sport a 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen with a 2K resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 314ppi.

Information

There will be a 48MP main camera

The Mi Pad 5 is tipped to be equipped with a dual rear camera module, comprising a 48MP main sensor and a secondary lens. On the front, it may get a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The tablet will boot Android 11

The Mi Pad 5 is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 860 processor, combined with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house an 8,720mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi Pad 5: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Mi Pad 5 will be announced at the time of launch, which could happen soon. However, going by the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 25,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy A52s tipped to cost €449

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics: Debutante boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals

Sports

Modi inserted Pegasus in phones; hit democracy's soul: Rahul Gandhi

Politics

Archery: Deepika keeps medal hopes alive, enters pre-quarterfinals

Sports

'Turner & Hooch' episode two review: Fortunately, series gains speed

Entertainment

Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire

Auto

Latest Technology News

Facebook creates a new product group to build Zuckerberg's metaverse

Technology

OnePlus may not introduce OnePlus 9T this year

Technology

MSI launches new hi-end gaming laptops in India

Technology

Like iPhone 12, Realme Flash to feature magnetic wireless charging

Technology

ZTE Axon 30 5G, with second-generation under-display camera, launched

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Mi CC11 spotted on TENAA certification site; launch imminent

Technology

Mi Pad 5 appears in leaked poster; key features revealed

Technology

OPPO A16 appears in fresh renders; specifications leaked

Technology

Mi 12 tipped to feature a 200MP Olympus camera sensor

Technology

Xiaomi News

Ahead of launch, Mi MIX 4's key specifications leaked

Technology

Xiaomi may launch two new laptops in India this month

Technology

Mi 11 Ultra's open sale to start from July 15

Technology

Mi 10i and Redmi K20 Pro get MIUI 12.5 update

Technology

Xiaomi's latest laptop offers an OLED screen, 11th-generation Intel processors

Technology
Trending Topics