Live image of Mi Pad 5 leaked; design revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 06:02 pm

Mi Pad 5's rear panel revealed in a live image

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi Pad 5 tablet in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a live image of the device has leaked online, revealing its rear section. As per the leak, the Mi Pad 5 will feature a thin body with a square-shaped camera module, similar to the Apple iPad Pro. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will bear a 10.95-inch display

As per the previous leaks, the Mi Pad 5 will offer a slim rectangular body with a notch-less screen, narrow bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped dual camera module. The device will sport a 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen with a 2K resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 314ppi.

Information

There will be a 48MP main camera

The Mi Pad 5 is tipped to be equipped with a dual rear camera module, comprising a 48MP main sensor and a secondary lens. On the front, it may get a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The tablet will boot Android 11

The Mi Pad 5 is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 860 processor, combined with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house an 8,720mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi Pad 5: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Mi Pad 5 will be announced at the time of launch, which could happen soon. However, going by the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 25,000.