Mi Pad 5 to feature 120Hz screen, side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Science

Harshita Malik
Xiaomi is expected to introduce its Mi Pad 5 line-up of tablets sometime in the second half of this year. The range will include the Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro models. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Mi Pad 5 will come with a right-angled design, a 120Hz LCD screen, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. Here's our roundup.

The device will sport a 2K display

The Mi Pad 5 is said to feature a 'light and thin' body with a conventional rectangular screen, proportionate bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it might pack a dual camera unit. The tablet is likely to bear a 10.95-inch 2K (2560x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A 5MP front camera is expected

The Mi Pad 5 is rumored to offer a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 20MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, it might get a 5MP snapper.

It will be equipped with a 4,260mAh dual-cell battery

The Mi Pad 5 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,260mAh dual-cell battery. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing details of the Mi Pad 5 will be announced during its launch, which will happen in the coming weeks. However, it is expected to be priced at around CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

