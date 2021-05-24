Home / News / Science News / Mi TV 4A 40-inch TV to debut on June 1
Mi TV 4A 40-inch TV to debut on June 1

Mi TV 4A 40-inch TV to debut on June 1
Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will debut in India on June 1

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition model in India on June 1. It will join the existing Mi TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch televisions that were announced last year. The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will come with a 40-inch bezel-less display, Android TV-based PatchWall UI, and support for OTT platforms. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

First, take a look at the official announcement

Design and display

The TV will flaunt a bezel-less display

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will feature a conventional rectangular screen with a bezel-less design on three sides and a narrow chin on the bottom. It will come with a 40-inch panel with either an HD+ (1366x768 pixels) or a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. The TV might also offer 20W stereo speakers with support for DTS-HD audio.

Features

It will run on PatchWall UI

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is likely to run on Xiaomi's custom PatchWall UI based on Android TV OS. It can intelligently curate and recommend content based on the user's preference. The TV should also offer support for built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, as well as all the popular OTT services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Internals

The TV will be equipped with three HDMI ports

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is expected to be powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. In terms of I/O ports, the TV should offer two USB Type-A ports, three HDMI ports, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options will include Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

Information

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition. However, the TV is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000 in India.

