Xiaomi's Mi TV Webcam launched in India at Rs. 2,000

Jun 24, 2021

Xiaomi has launched its plug-and-play webcam, called the Mi TV Webcam, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,999 and will be up for grabs from June 28 onwards. As for the key highlights, the webcam offer support for 1080p video calls, a physical privacy shutter, far-field microphones, and noise reduction. It is compatible with all Mi TV and Redmi TV models.

It has an adjustable magnetic base

The Mi TV Webcam features a metal body with an adjustable magnetic bracket that attaches to any metal surface - the computer or television. It has a single camera on the front and a physical shutter for privacy. The device can connect to your TV via the USB port and requires no additional software. Dimensions-wise, it measures 80x35x67mm and tips the scales at 45.6g.

It can capture audio from a distance of four meters

The Mi TV Webcam sports a 2MP sensor that supports Full-HD video calling at 25fps and has a 71-degree field-of-view with fixed focus. It also supports 3D noise reduction algorithm, which is said to provide sharp visuals. The webcam packs two far-field stereo microphones that can capture audio from a range of up to four meters.

How to make or receive video calls?

The Mi TV Webcam is compatible with a range of TVs, laptops, and desktops running on Android TV, Windows, and even macOS. To make video calls, simply connect the webcam to your television, install Google Duo app from Play Store, and then pair it with the webcam. Then, log in to your Google Duo account and give necessary permissions to start making video calls.

Mi TV Webcam: Pricing and availability

The Mi TV Webcam is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. It comes bundled with a Type-A to Type-C cable and will be available for purchase starting June 28 via Xiaomi's online store, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores.