Micromax IN 2b launched in India at Rs. 8,000
Technology

Micromax IN 2b launched in India at Rs. 8,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 02:32 pm
Micromax IN 2b launched in India at Rs. 8,000
Micromax IN 2b will be available via Flipkart

Micromax has launched its latest IN-series budget-range smartphone, the IN 2b, in India. The handset starts at Rs. 7,999 and will go on sale starting August 6 via Flipkart and Micromax India's official website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC T610 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone has an LCD display

The Micromax IN 2b features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual rear camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 400-nits of brightness. It is offered in Green, Black, and Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The Micromax IN 2b is equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Android 11 OS

The Micromax IN 2b draws power from a UNISOC T610 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of video streaming. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information

Micromax IN 2b: Pricing and availability

The Micromax IN 2b is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 8,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant. The smartphone will go on its first sale on August 6 via Flipkart and Micromax's official website.

