Home / News / Technology News / Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed
Technology

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 06:28 pm

Micromax is all set to launch its latest IN-series smartphone, the IN 2b, in India on July 30. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser video, revealing the handset's design and color options. A landing page on the company's website has also made it clear that it will come with a 5,000mAh battery that will offer 160 hours of music playback.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have an HD+ LCD display

The Micromax IN 2b will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset is said to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 270ppi. It will be offered in shades of green, blue, and black.

Information

It will sport a 13MP main camera

The Micromax IN 2b will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It will run on Android 11 OS

It will run on Android 11 OS

The Micromax IN 2b will be powered by a UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Micromax IN 2b: Pricing and availability

Micromax will announce the official pricing details of the IN 2b smartphone at the time of the launch, which will take place in India on July 30. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 8,000. The handset will be available via Flipkart.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung releases July 2021 Android security update for Galaxy A80

Latest News

India to miss July vaccination target over low COVAXIN supply

India

'Ek Duaa' review: Heart was at right place, disappointing execution

Entertainment

Veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at 76

Entertainment

Former BSF chief, Arvind Kejriwal's aide feature on Pegasus list

India

Mehul Choksi claims he was abducted, thrashed by RAW agents

India

Latest Technology News

Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India at Rs. 25,000

Technology

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

POCO F3 GT is now available in India via Flipkart

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 5G's early-access sale starts in India

Technology

Amazon 'Prime Day' sale: Top deals on smartphones

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord 2's design officially revealed

Technology

Realme C21Y, with triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3's color variants leaked via fresh renders

Technology

Micromax IN 2B spotted on Geekbench with UNISOC T610 chipset

Technology

Micromax Mobile News

Micromax IN Note 1 receives a price-hike of Rs. 500

Technology

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 1's design details revealed

Technology

Micromax IN 1 to debut in India on March 19

Technology

Micromax IN 1b gets slow-motion video feature via OTA update

Technology

Micromax iOne launched in India at Rs. 4,999: Details here

Technology
Trending Topics