Microsoft Paint is getting Photoshop-like features Technology Sep 18, 2025

Microsoft is giving Paint on Windows 11 a serious glow-up—think Photoshop vibes, but way simpler.

Soon, you'll be able to save your art as .paint project files that keep all your layers, so picking up where you left off is easy.

The update's being tested now and is currently available for testing by Windows Insiders.