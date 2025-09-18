Next Article
Microsoft Paint is getting Photoshop-like features
Technology
Microsoft is giving Paint on Windows 11 a serious glow-up—think Photoshop vibes, but way simpler.
Soon, you'll be able to save your art as .paint project files that keep all your layers, so picking up where you left off is easy.
The update's being tested now and is currently available for testing by Windows Insiders.
Notepad on Copilot plus PCs gets a boost
Paint is also adding opacity sliders for brushes and pencils, letting you control how see-through your strokes are—perfect for those creative touches.
The Snipping Tool is getting a quick markup upgrade too, with highlighters and pens for fast screenshot edits.
And if you're using Notepad on a Copilot Plus PC, AI-powered writing and summarizing tools are coming your way—no Microsoft 365 subscription needed!